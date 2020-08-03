Balasore: Two persons were killed and one more sustained critical injuries after the car they were traveling in rammed into a trailer truck on NH-16 near Jagannath Dhaba in Balasore district in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Murtaja and Jamal Shah of Mukundpur area in West Bengal. However, the identities of the injured one and the driver are yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, the car carrying three persons from West Bengal was heading towards Cuttack. Near Jagannath Dhaba, the driver lost control on wheel due to some reason and ran into the truck from the rear.

The injured person was rescued and rushed to Soro government hospital and was later shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Later police on being informed reached the spot and seized the bodies for autopsy. They also seized the car and detained the driver. A case has been registered in this regard, it was learnt.

