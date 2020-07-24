Bhubaneswar: Odisha police gunned down two Maoists including a woman in Kandhamal district Thursday.

Director General of Police (DGP)Abhay informed this through a virtual press briefing from the DGP camp office here.

Abhay informed the media that following a tip-off regarding the presence and movement of Naxals in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF), a special constabulary unit of the Odisha Police, rushed to the spot.

Subsequently, the armed ultras opened fire on the team as soon as it reached the spot where the Maoists were hiding. The SOG and DVF team also started firing in retaliation and self-defense. The teams found two bodies in Maoist uniforms after the end of the exchange of fire. The cops also recovered 1 INSAS, 1 carbine and 2 country-made weapons.

The DGP also said that more details are gradually emerging as the combing operation and mopping are currently going on at the spot.

Earlier, the Union Home secretary in a letter to the state chief secretary and DGP praised the team of Odisha Police for successful operations against Left Wing Extremists in which four ultras died recently.

PNN