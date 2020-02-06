Rayagada: Two girls of New Colony in this town went missing from Thursday morning. It came to the fore when their families lodged two separate verbal missing complaints at Rayagada town police station.

These two girls are students of a school in New Colony area. Thursday morning their parents woke up to find their rooms’ doors were locked from outside. Taking the help of some neighbors, they managed to come out.

The parents said that they had found a suicide note from their daughters’ room. The parents are clueless as to what prompted their daughters to flee from their houses.

Immediately after finding them missing and recovering the suicide note, the helpless parents rushed to the Rayagada police station to lodge complaints.

Rayagada police have started their investigation, taking various angles into consideration. Since the investigation is on, the police refused to part with any information regarding the investigation progressed so far. Sharing information may also make the matter worse for the girls and their families, an official said. The reason behind them going missing will be known only when the investigation ends, he added.

