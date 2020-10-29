Angul: Purunakote police arrested two more persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in the hooch tragedy which had taken the lives of four persons a couple of days back at Pathargarh village under this police limits in Angul district.

The number of arrests increased to four by Thursday morning.

According to the excise department, one of the arrested is Golapa Sahu. The identity of other person is yet to be revealed.

“A team of excise personnel raided the house of prime accused Kalia and recovered spurious spirit. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case including Golapa Sahu,” Excise Superintendent, Ramendra Narayan Nayak informed.

Notably, four persons died within two days and four others became critical after consuming country liquor Saturday night. The victims were workers and engaged in the construction of a building.

PNN