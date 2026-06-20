Rourkela: Two persons, accused of murder, were shot in a gunfight with the police in Odisha’s Rourkela on Saturday morning, officials said.

The gunfight happened in the Jhirpani police station area, they said.

Chunu Haripa and Sushant Nayak were allegedly involved in the murder of one Tofan Bindhani, who was killed in the Saguan plantation area Tuesday afternoon, they added.

When police went to apprehend Chunu and Sushant on the basis of intelligence inputs, they allegedly opened fire. The police team retaliated, injuring the duo, an officer said.

Both sustained gunshot wounds on their legs. They were admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital, he said.

Police said they have recovered a pistol from the possession of the accused.

Raids are continuing at different places to nab the remaining persons involved in the murder case, they said.