Khurda: Even as coronavirus positive cases are on the rise in Khurda, the district administration has chalked out plans to open two COVID-19 care centres.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between officials the district administration and Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, authorities in this regard Monday.

The district administration has decided to open a 500-bed centre at Jamujhari area and another centre with 300 beds at Khudupur area of Jatni. People infected by the COVID-19 virus as well as those showing symptoms of coronavirus will be treated in these centres.

Khurda District Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout, Additional Collector Manoj Kumar Padhi, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Biswa Ranjan Pati, Bhubaneswar Sub-Collector Debabrata Sahoo and SUM Hospital CEO were present during the signing of the MoU.

PNN