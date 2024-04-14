Bhadrak: A man and his four-year-old daughter from West Bengal were killed and three others injured Sunday after their car dashed against a divider and overturned on National Highway-16 in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said.

The accident took place around 10.45 am at Jasatikiri in Bhandaripokhari, when the speeding car with tourists from West Bengal’s Kharagpur on board hit the road divider and overturned, a senior officer said.

Bhandaripokhari Police Station ASI Sabta Dhal said the tourists were returning home after visiting Puri when the accident occurred.

“Immediately after getting the information, a police team reached the spot. Locals took the injured passengers to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital,” he said.

Subhashis Ganguly (42) and his daughter Koel Ganguly were declared dead by doctors at the hospital, the police said.

Three injured persons, including the driver of the car, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The injured are identified as Rakhi Ganguly and Rupa Ganguly, the officer said.

The reason behind the accident is under investigation, the ASI said.

PTI