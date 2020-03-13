Kendrapara: Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a river in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when Sahik Khan (19) and Hasan Khan (18) slipped and fell into Chitrotpala river while bathing at a ghat in Patkura area, a police officer said.

They were swept away by the strong current of the river, he said.

Fire brigade personnel later fished out their bodies, the officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, he said.

The kin of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each, officials said.

