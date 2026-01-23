Berhampur: Two teenagers drowned while taking a bath in Bahuda River in Ganjam district, police said Thursday. The incident took place at Sundarada village in K Nuagaon police station area Thursday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Saswat Patra (13), a Class VII student, and Biswas Pradhan (12), who was studying in Class VI, a police officer said. The victims, along with some of their friends, went to Bahuda River this afternoon.

Pradhan first went to the river to take a bath and drowned, following which Patra tried to rescue him and was also swept away. Their other friends rushed to the nearby road and alerted passersby and villagers. They have also informed the fire officials.

After conducting a search for some hours, they rescued both and rushed them to the nearby hospital at Bomakai, following which they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The doctors, however, declared them dead.