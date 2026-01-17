Berhampur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday conducted simultaneous raids at over 20 locations across Ganjam district, targeting the residences and offices of a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and several businessmen.

More than five ED teams carried out searches in Berhampur city, Kanisi, Sheragada and Aska areas.

During the raids, officials seized cash and several documents, including bundles of currency found in an almirah at one of the premises.

Officials said the searches were linked to illegal mining of minor minerals, such as sand and black stone, and suspected large-scale financial transactions.

The searches were being carried out at properties of mafias and their business partners under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

In Sheragada, which falls under the Hinjili Assembly constituency, the ED searched the residence of BJD leader Hrushikesh Padhi.

Simultaneous searches were also conducted at the Ambika Nagar residence of his son, Sachin Padhi. The Padhis are known contractors, sources said.

Raids were also conducted at two houses in the Kanisi area.

In the Aska block, ED officials searched the residence of the sarpanch of the Kharia panchayat. The sarpanch’s husband is reportedly engaged in the sand business.

In another operation, the ED raided the office of a sand trader located in the Umanagar area of Lanjipalli in Berhampur.

Large amounts of cash, over Rs 2 crore in value, stored in an almirah were recovered from the premises, sources said.

The exact figure of the cash seized and other details will be disclosed after completion of the operation, an official said.

The raids triggered anxiety among business circles in the district, with discussions rife about intensified scrutiny of alleged illegal financial dealings.