Sambalpur: Two students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) drowned while taking bath at Debjharan waterfalls in this district Saturday.

The deceased men have been identified as Abhijeet Samal and Soumya Ranjan Behuria. They were third-year students of the Computer Science Department at VSSUT in Burla.

According to locals, as many as 40 students of the department had been to Debjharan, located about 30 kilometres from Sambalpur city for picnic. The deceased duo accidentally lost their balance while taking bath and slipped into deep water leading to their death.

The bodies of the men were later fished out from the water.

On being informed, local police reached the spot, registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for autopsy.