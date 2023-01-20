Berhampur: At least two women were killed and 15 others were injured, two of them seriously, when a passenger bus overturned on a hilly road in Odisha’s Ganjam district Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Turubudi in Jarada area, around 60 km from Berhampur city.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said the deceased were identified as Saraswati Bagsingh (20), a resident of Sikulipadar in Gajapati district, and Sumati Sabar (36) from Arakhapada in Ganjam district.

The bus carrying around 30 passengers was coming from Rayagada in Gajapati district and was bound for Patrapur in Ganjam district.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured people.

The injured people were admitted to Patrapur community health centre, and those seriously injured were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

