Bhubaneswar: Two construction workers died after falling into an under-construction septic tank in BJB Nagar area under Badagada police limits in Bhubaneswar Saturday, sources said.

The accident took place while workers were removing the shuttering planks of the under-construction tank, following which the structure collapsed, according to initial reports.

The two workers were trapped under the collapsed structure and were rescued in a critical condition before being shifted to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the sources added.

Their identities were yet to be established at the time of filing this report.

The workers were engaged in construction work in the area when the incident took place, sources said.