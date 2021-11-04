Bhubaneswar: Two youths went missing after the car they were travelling in fell into Puri main canal in Balianta area on Bhubaneswar outskirts.

The mishap took place late Wednesday night.

The missing youths have been identified as Sandip Kumar and Mahendra Kumar – both employees of Jyoti Best Packers and Movers Private Limited.

According to a source, two cars of Jyoti Best Packers and Movers were on their way to Shiva Shakti Nagar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As they were approaching Puri main canal, the driver of one of the cars lost control on the wheels and it fell into the water. The car bears registration number OD05W1845.

A local security guard who witnessed the incident informed the police. Later, police and fire personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. With the help of a crane, the car was recovered but two people in the car were missing.

While the rescue operation is still underway, the police have launched a probe into the incident, it was learnt.

