Boudh: In a tragic incident, two students met with their watery graves in the Mahanadi river here while having a bath. They had gone to take a dip at Kushasinga ghat near Arakhapadar village under Harbhanga block in this district Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Tophan, son of Nakul Pradhan and Asish, son of Sarat Pradhan. While the former was a Class X student, the latter was pursuing his Plus-III.

Five youths from Arakhapadar village went Sunday morning to Kushasinga ghat of Mahanadi river to take a dip. While enjoying their bath, Tophan and Asish were trapped in a whirlpool and drowned.

The others rushed back to the village to inform the senior. They intimated the fire department before rushing to the spot.

By the time the fire department personnel reached the spot, the villagers had already fished out the youths. Though they were rushed to Harbhanga government hospital, they were declared brought dead. Police sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident.

PNN