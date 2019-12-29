All of us have traveled by train. While people are familiar with information regarding the routes and railway stations, there is an aspect of the Indian Railways that not many people are familiar with – the horns and their purpose.

Have you ever think about the whistle of the train? Well, they are not just for the arrival or departure but every horn and its duration have some deep meaning inside it.

Here we are going to tell you the actual meaning of the horns of the trains:

One short horn: When a train blows a short horn that means the motorman would take the train in the yard where it would be washed and cleaned for its next trip.

Two short horns: When a train blows two short horns, the motorman gives the signal to the guard to ask for a railway signal to start the train.

Three short horns: If the motormen press the horns thrice, it means they have lost control over the motor and that the guard has to immediately pull the vacuum break. He rarely presses the horn thrice.

Four short horns: The four short horns provide the signal that there is a ‘technical’ issue with the train and that the train would not go ahead.

One longhorn and a shorter one: When the motorman press one longhorn and a shorter one it means that the motorman is signaling the guard to set the brake pipe system before they start the engine.

Two long horns and two short horns: When the motorman presses two long horns and two short horns that means he is signaling the guard to take control of the engine.

A continuous horn: A continuous horn is blown for alerting the passengers that the train is passing non-stop through many stations.

Two horns with two pauses: This signal denotes to alert the passersby that the train would be running through a railway crossing.

Two long and short horns: If the motorman blows these horns, it denotes the train is changing the tracks.

Two short and one long horn: This sound indicates that a passenger has pulled a chain or the guard has pulled a vacuum break.

Six times, short horns: If the motorman does six times, short horns blow it means it’s a trouble signal where the train is stuck in a dangerous situation.

PNN