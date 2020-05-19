London: Tyson Fury has set his sights on emulating Wladimir Klitschko’s sustained dominance. British fighter Tyson Fury has warned he can remain a world champion until he retires.

Shock win

Klitschko was the undisputed world champion for over four years until Fury earned a shock win against the Ukrainian. The stunning win came in 2015. Fury was unable to defend those titles amid mental health problems. However, he has bounced back impressively in recent times.

The 31-year-old wants to stay at the top after regaining his WBC heavyweight belt in February. It came after an emphatic win over Deontay Wilder, who he is due to face again once the coronavirus is controlled.

For the love of boxing

“I’ve won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. All done, all finished. Considered the best, done,” Fury told ‘Sky Sports’ Tuesday.

“If I don’t box again, I’m happy, but if I do box again, then I continue to box. If we get past this thing (coronavirus), which hopefully we will, then we’re going to keep boxing. It is all about beating more and more contenders. Klitschko did it until he was 40. A lot of the great champions are continuing, and continuing. I ain’t boxing for money or fame or a belt. I’m boxing because it keeps me mentally happy and I like to do it,” added Fury.

Fury is in contention to face British rival Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles, in a 2021 bout. This will come after fulfilling his contractual obligations for a third fight with Wilder.

Nothing to prove

While Fury insists he has nothing to prove, he admitted he doesn’t want to walk away from the ring when he is still at the peak of his game.

“Nothing to prove to anybody. Not one thing to prove at all, but I box now, because I love boxing and I’ve been doing it all my life,” Fury said. “Why walk away when I’m still only young?”

