Rayagada: Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL), a fully owned subsidiary of Hindalco of Aditya Birla group organised a block-level rural volleyball tournament at its R&R Colony-I in Kashipur block of Rayagada district from January 20 to 25.

The tournament was organised as part of the CSR initiatives of UAIL to promote rural sports and culture in the periphery, a press release issued by UAIL said. A total of 32 teams of Kashipur block participated in the tournament. The tournament was inaugurated by Siba Sankar Mahapatra DGM–CSR of Utkal Alumina January 20.

The high voltage final match was played between Ramibeda and Mankadjhola in which Mankadjhola village was adjudged the winner and Ramibeda as the runners-up, January 25.

TM Prakash, VP-HR and IR attended the final match as Chief Guest and gave away the prizes. Siba Sankar Mahapatra, Sukanta Mahapatra and Belakar Naik of Utkal Alumina also attended the final match and encouraged both the teams. The winner and runners-up trophies were handed over to the teams along with individual prizes to the players of both the teams.

Huge crowd of volleyball lovers gathered during the matches and cheered the players irrespective of their community and villages affiliations. Gajendra Naik, Gobinda Naik and Alaram Bhatra and their team of volunteers managed the event.

PNN