Rayagada: Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL) launched a month-long campaign on maintaining safety norms as part of celebrations of 49th National Safety Day at its Doragoda plant site, Wednesday. The campaign was launched with an aim to create safety awareness amongst stakeholders. A mass rally was organised on this occasion.

N Nagesh, president and unit head, UAIL, inaugurated the event by hosting the flag. The campaign aimed at renewing employees’ commitment to perform duties without accidents. All employees and participants took a pledge to follow safety norms at worksite.

Mazharullah Beig, joint president (Engg & LDC), Rabi Narayan Mishra, VP (process) and PV Krishna, VP (project) administered the pledge. A message by Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Ltd was read out on the occasion.