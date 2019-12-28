Rayagada: Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla group, launched ‘Papa Ki Pari’, an awareness programme against child marriage, Friday.

The programme launched with the active assistance of the district social welfare department in Rayagada aims at highlighting the awful impact of marriage of underage girls and eradication of this practice in the peripheral villages of the plant as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

A one-day training programme for adolescent girls was organised at the CSR office of the company in which more than 100 girls of 10 villages participated. The two-year project comprises various activities like group meetings, seminars, audio-visual presentations and trainings.

Joining as chief guest, Mazhar Baig, joint president of UAIL, said education should reach every household to eradicate the menace of child marriage from our society. UAIL is constantly striving to provide better education in the locality.

N Nagesh, unit head and president of UAIL, stressed upon proactive measures to provide proper education and healthcare to women and girl children.

Ratneswar Sahu, district social welfare officer, Saudamini Patra, child development project officer, Kashipur block, and Lopamudra Priyadarshini, general manager, community relations and sustainability, UAIL, also attended the programme.