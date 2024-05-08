Bhubaneswar: In a gesture of appreciation, the Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce (UCCC) offered electrolyte drinks to the traffic cops in the City Tuesday for sincerely discharging their duties in the scorching summer.

UCCC secretary N Gangadhar Reddy also sent a letter to Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda applauding the traffic police department for their dedicated service.

“As the scorching summer sun beats down upon our City, we are acutely aware of the challenging conditions under which our traffic police officers diligently carry out their duties.

With temperatures soaring up to 43 degrees Celsius, the task of regulating traffic and ensuring public safety becomes exceptionally demanding and physically taxing,” the letter read. “Despite these adverse conditions, the unwavering commitment and professionalism exhibited by the traffic police force in managing the flow of vehicles, enforcing traffic regulations, and safeguarding the lives of citizens are truly commendable,” it said.

“The Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce would like to express our gratitude by offering electrolyte drinks to the cops who manage the traffic. We believe that staying hydrated is essential for maintaining their health and well-being, especially during these sweltering summer months,” Reddy said in the letter.

