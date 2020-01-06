Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday compared the Sunday’s violence in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University with the 26/11, 2008 terror strikes in Mumbai 12 years ago.

“Why were the attackers face covered? Why are they hiding? I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks… They are cowards,” Thackeray said condemning the violence strongly.

He said “those who indulged in the violence need to be unmasked and their faces must be known to the whole country”, adding that in due course they are bound to be exposed.

Sunday, several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods. A number of students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with severe injuries.

The leaders from across the political spectrum have condemned the attack on the students.

The wardens of the Sabarmati Hostel have submitted their resignations to the Dean of the students for not being able to provide security to the students.

The Delhi Police Monday registered an FIR in connection with the violence at the campus. The case of arson and assault has been filed against the unknown miscreants.

IANS