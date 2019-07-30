Mumbai: Playback singer Udit Narayan filed a complaint at the Amboli police station after receiving death threat calls.

“I did not go for an FIR. I wanted to inform the local police four days ago because I started getting the calls in April. I have received such calls three times, and I thought it makes sense to take precaution and inform the Amboli police station. When we went to the police station, we were asked to approach the AEC of the Mumbai crime branch. The media must have seen me going in there, and the news started floating around. From my end, I have done exactly what one is supposed to do after getting such threat calls.” Udit told IANS.

According to the singer he received the first call April 6, on the day of Gudi Padwa, when someone abused and threatened him on phone. He chose to ignore it.

“I tried tracing the number but it was either switched off or out of order. Then, one day in July, when I was getting ready in my vanity van for the shoot of a reality music show, I got a call from an unknown number. Out of nowhere, someone started abusing me. I was shocked! Someone also sent me an abusive text message. I felt I should not take these things lightly and decided to inform the police,” he shared.

Asked about what kind of response he has received from the police, Udit said: “I believe the police will inquire the matter and, hopefully, whoever is doing this will soon be caught.”

IANS tried contacting the police station, to no avail.

Being a successful playback singer, did he think it could be a fan trying to grab his attention? “I am fortunate to have so many fans the world over. Wherever I go for live gigs, people come to meet me. At concerts, they sing along. Nowadays, there is social media, but earlier people used to write letters to me. So, I know there are fans who at times act wildly. I can handle that. However, if someone loves me and admires my music, he would never abuse me or give death threats. So, I do not think he is a fan,” he answered.

The National award-winning singer shot to stardom as Aamir Khan’s voice in “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” in 1988, after a period of struggle, and has been at the forefront of male playback over the years since then, belting out innumerable hits.

“There are two things I hold close to my heart — one is the constant love of my fans, and the second is the Padma Bhushan that I received recently. The award is special because it is the highest civilian award by the government,” he said.