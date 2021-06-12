Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo Saturday said that UG and PG examinations will be held in the state this year.

Referring to last year’s situation, he said, “Even though many states had cancelled examinations owing to the pandemic, we did not. This year too, we will conduct the examinations.”

After a virtual meeting with vice-chancellors of universities, the minister said that another meeting will be held June 18 and a final decision about the examination will be taken in that meeting.

The VCs have been given seven days time to hold talks with principals, lecturers and students and prepare detailed reports. On basis of those reports, the final decision will be taken, he added.

Online classes are being conducted and the courses will be completed by June end. The students should continue their studies because it would be better for them, he advised students.

PNN