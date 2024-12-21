Keonjhar: Dharanidhar University (DDU) in Keonjhar district is yet to get the University Grants Commission (UGC) status despite passage of one and a half years since its establishment. Earlier, the state government upgraded Dharanidhar Autonomous College to DDU but could not take steps following the guidelines of UGC to obtain the sanction leading to its rejection, sources said. Consequently, there are growing concerns among the guardians and alumni about the future of the students studying here as the varsity is yet to be accorded UGC status. According to sources, the UGC had earlier rejected the application for recognition as the ordinary gazette notification had been fixed.

As per the UGC rule, it will require an extraordinary notification. After the notification, the state Assembly needs to pass the Bill. The UGC will grant recognition only after the Bill gets passed in the Assembly, which had not been done earlier. Now the extraordinary notification has been done and sent to the state Assembly. “We are hopeful that it will soon materialise,” said Dr Pratap Kumar Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor in charge and Officer on Special Duty. With the Bill not being tabled in the recently-concluded Winter Session of the Assembly, the students are a worried lot as UGC recognition eludes this university. Parents and students are worried as they have not been recognised by the UGC. Uncertainty remains over the validity of certificates if the students who pass out do not get UGC recognition, said Prasant Dalei, an activist who has written to different levels about the problems of the students. On the other hand, with the Dharanidhar Autonomous College being upgraded into a university, educationists in Keonjhar district are unhappy with the closure of the heritage college.

Barring the Government Women’s College, the district is left with no other government college, they said expressing concern. Students will have to face problems in the field of higher education, especially with the degree course, they claimed. As the fee structure of the university is higher than the college, it will be difficult for the poor students of the district to continue higher studies. There is growing demand that there should be a college along with the university here like other districts, said Sandeep Patnaik, an old student of the college. The only government college in the district, which is very old, should be protected. With the presence of both the university and colleges, the delivery of higher education in the district can be strengthened. “We have also written to the chief minister and the education minister demanding protection of the heritage of the district,” Prasant Dalei added. Degree courses can continue in this university as well. The teaching will be done by an experienced faculty. Therefore, good education can be imparted to the students. However, more government colleges can be set up in the district like other districts, the VC added.

Meanwhile, president Babaji Charan Patra, secretary Sarat Chandra Patra, senior member Alekh Chandra Patra of the Nikhila Odisha Patra Tanti Samaj, Keonjhar have demanded separation of DD Autonomous College from DDU and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in this regard. Similarly, Gond Sanskrutika Sangathana and Milita Adivasi Kalyan Manch have also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on this issue. Various tribal outfits in Keonjhar district have joined the chorus and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister demanding the separation of DD Autonomous College from DDU in the district.