Bhubaneswar: Stating that about Rs 10,000 crore of investment was needed to create world-class tourism infrastructure in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday urged the Centre to announce a special package for it.

He made the demand at the pre-budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

“We need about Rs 10,000 crores of investment to create world-class tourism infrastructure across the state. I request the Centre to announce a special package for the development of tourism in Odisha in the budget of FY 2025-26,” Majhi said at the meeting, according to a statement issued by the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Thanking Sitharaman for mentioning Odisha’s tourism potential in the last budget speech, the CM said a special package would help develop the sector.

Majhi also sought the Centre’s support for the urbanisation of the state.

“Odisha’s urbanisation is much lower than the national average. Cities are the engines of growth and migration of large populations from villages to cities is inevitable. Therefore, this requires huge capital investment for which support from the Union Government will be necessary,” he said.

Majhi urged Sitharaman to consider launching a new scheme for the purpose.

The CM also urged the Centre to sanction the development of two new industrial townships — Gopalpur (Salt Pan Land) and Jharsuguda, to accelerate economic growth in southern and western Odisha.

Noting that PM Narendra Modi has stated that Odisha will be the growth engine of the country in the coming years, Majhi said that in order to achieve this, the state needs support for developing crucial infrastructure such as industrial parks and corridors, railways, roads, ports and airports.

He also urged the Centre to expedite projects like Sagarmala, East Coast Economic Corridor and National Waterway 5, maintaining that these would significantly augment Odisha’s industrial development.

The CM also urged the Centre to introduce a dedicated scheme under the ‘Purvodaya’ initiative to support critical infrastructure development in eastern states.

Majhi sought the inclusion of uncovered blocks of the Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts under the Aspirational Blocks programme.

“The expectations of the people are very high. People of Odisha want to see transformation in healthcare, education and infrastructure,” he said.

