New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC has said Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya has taken charge as its Director (Projects). NTPC made the announcement Friday.

“Before appointment as Director (Projects), NTPC, he has worked as MD and CEO (Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd), Executive Director (International Business Development) and Executive Director (Projects), NTPC,” a company statement said.

Bhattacharya joined NTPC in 1984 as engineering executive trainee. He was initially posted at NTPC Korba, which was then situated in Madhya Pradesh, the statement added.

Bhattacharya is an Electrical Engineering Graduate from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He has also completed his PG Diploma in Management from MDI, Gurgaon.

Bhattacharya started his career in greenfield project construction, followed by working in the different areas including power plant operation & maintenance and technical services at NTPC Farakka (1,600 MW) in West Bengal.

After serving various departments in Farakka, he moved to NTPC Talcher Thermal (450 MW) plant in Odisha.

Bhattacharya has significantly contributed to NTPC’s vertical and horizontal business diversification as well as growth through inorganic route, as per the statement. He has been at forefront of joint venture (JV) formulation and project conceptualisation for 1,320 MW Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh, the company said.