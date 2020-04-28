With the world under lockdown and people staying indoors the use of social media platforms has come to the fore. More and more people including kids and youths are spending extended periods online. Chatting, exchanging of thoughts, uploading the latest pictures and Instagram stories are the order of the day.

Concern for Guterres

This has become a cause of concern for United Nations chief Antonio Guterres. He has said that extremist groups worldwide are taking advantage of this situation to recruit fresh blood. Guterres asserted this has to be stopped at any cost or else the world will suffer a different horror tale. Guterres comments came during a video conference meeting Monday. It was conducted to mark the fifth anniversary of the resolution ‘youth, peace and security’.

“We can already see extremist groups taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown. They have doubled their efforts on social media to spread hatred and recruit young people. It is easy at this juncture for these groups to target fresh blood. More and more people are spending time online,” Guterres has been quoted as saying.

Challenges faced by youths worldwide

The UN chief told Security Council members that even before the coronavirus crisis, enormous challenges were being faced by the youth. He had figures to back his statement. He said four out of every five youths were deprived of education, training or employment. Hence they became easy prey for extremist groups who spread violence and hatred. The organisations use such young minds to spread terror across the world.

Guterres pointed out that such youths are naturally frustrated and angry. Also no effort is made to harness their anger. These youths lack faith in any political party or leaders. So terrorist organisations exploit this to their advantage, they use the anger and despair among such people. It helps them to spread radical terror across the face of the world.

Guterres made another startling revelation. He said that every year 12 million girls give birth when they themselves are children, not ready for motherhood.

The top UN chief also asserted that the world should be aware of this danger. It should not allow terrorist groups to exploit such a situation. “The world cannot afford a lost generation, their lives set back by COVID-19 and their voices stifled by a lack of participation,” Guterres pointed out.

Atmosphere of peace required

The UN secretary general pointed out that while tackling the pandemic COVID-19, authorities should also create an atmosphere of peace. And the only way to do that is by doing something sustainable for these youths. “Countries must do more to harness the talent of young people to address the crisis and its aftermath,” the UN chief said.

Guterres informed that at present more than 1.54 billion out of school children and youths have been affected by the coronavirus crisis. So attention should be paid to address their requirements. Otherwise it will turn out to be as dangerous a crisis for the world as COVID-19.

The only bright point Guterres noted is that in spite of such challenges many youths have joined the fight against COVID-19. They are working in tandem with healthcare professionals to prevent the spread of the pandemic. “They are doing so as they believe the world will be a better place to live in,” Guterres pointed out.

Four-point plan

Guterres also talked about a four-point plan to the Security Council. He told the members to ease the challenges faced by the youth and come up with punitive actions.

“We must strengthen human rights protection and protect the civic space on which youth participation depends,” Guterres said. He added that each government should invest not only in youth participation, but also in their organisations. “We should massively increase our investment in young people’s capacities as we deliver the Sustainable Development Goals,” asserted the UN top boss.

Agencies