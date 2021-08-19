United Nations: About 100 UN staff members are moving to Kazakhstan from Afghanistan “in light of the security and other constraints in Kabul and other parts of the country at the moment”, a spokesman for the world body announced

“They will continue their work remotely,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Dujarric thanked the government of Kazakhstan for hosting a temporary remote office of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In light of the security and other constraints in Kabul and other parts of the country at the moment, it was decided to move a part of the UN staff out of the country,” he said.

“Personnel will return to Afghanistan as conditions permit.”

The spokesman would not go into exact numbers or locations where international staff members were working, but told reporters at a regular briefing that all those relocating are international staff members, numbering about 100.

The most recent public tally of staff members from all UN agencies working in Afghanistan put the total at about 1,200, made up of about 800 Afghan nationals and 300 international staffers.

“The UN is committed to staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need,” the spokesman said.

“The majority of humanitarian personnel remain in Afghanistan, providing vital assistance to millions in need.”

He explained that working remotely in Kazakhstan will provide close support to the UN family’s continuing work on the ground in Afghanistan.

“This is a temporary measure intended to enable the UN to keep delivering assistance to the people of Afghanistan with the minimum of disruption while, at the same time, reducing risk to UN personnel,” Dujarric added.