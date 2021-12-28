Jajpur: Chandikhole in Jajpur district lies at the connecting point of National Highways-16 and 53, which pass through this district.

However, uncertainty prevails over the Notified Area Council (NAC) status to Chandikhole. Although the panchayat elections are knocking at the doors, the Odisha government is yet to make any move in this regard. The delay has angered the residents as they fear that this might impact the upcoming panchayat elections in the area in many ways.

According to sources, Chandkhole is a major commercial hub of Jajpur district and the place is of immense importance due to its topography as well as the social aspect. The area has remained neglected and the Odisha government’s reluctance to up-grade it to a NAC is a case in point.

The present MLA, Amar Prasad Satpathy was first elected to the state Assembly from Barchana Assembly segment in 1991. The then government led by Biju Patnaik had proposed to upgrade Chandikhole into a NAC. Since then the proposal is caught in government red-tape. Satpathy has been elected to the state Assembly from Barchana Assembly segment for a record number of seven times. Locals, however, alleged that he has never made any attempt to get NAC status for Chandikhole.

Notably, the Odisha government issued a notification granting NAC status to Remuna in Balasore district, October 25. However, no such notification was issued for upgrading Chandikhole. Residents claimed that developmental process would speed up in the area if the Odisha government granted NAC status to Chandikhole.

More funds will flow to the area helping to streamline the vehicle parking slots and undertake the construction of a bus stand and rehabilitate the street vendors. The drainage systems, markets, lighting, drinking water supply and sanitation can also be improved. They lamented that neither the local public representatives nor the administration is making any serious to push for NAC status to Chandikhole.