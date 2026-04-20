Islamabad: Uncertainty prevailed over the much-touted second round of peace talks between the US and Iran on Monday, amidst exhibitory brinkmanship by both sides.

The two sides are expected to meet in the coming days in Islamabad, for which Pakistani authorities have taken elaborate security measures.

A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that his country has yet to decide whether to attend the next round of talks with the US.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran was continuing negotiations with the US but remained ready to take “necessary measures”, amid fears of renewed escalation.

On the other side, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy targeted an Iranian ship trying to evade the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, Baqaei said, “As of now, while I am at your service, we have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard.”

The foreign ministry spokesman elaborated that the US was not serious about pursuing diplomacy, citing “violations” of their two-week ceasefire.

“While claiming diplomacy and readiness for negotiations, the US is carrying out behaviours that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process,” he said.

He highlighted that the US attack on the Iranian cargo ship early on Monday, the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, and delays in implementing a ceasefire in Lebanon were all “clear violations of the ceasefire.”

“Regarding the issue of transferring enriched uranium, neither during this period of negotiations nor before has transferring it to the United States been discussed,” Baqaei said.

The statement came as both sides were poised to land in Islamabad for the second round of talks, which seems intact given the security arrangement that virtually sealed off the Red Zone, where key offices and buildings, including the Serena and Marriott hotels, are located.

The last round of dialogue was held on April 11 and 12 at Serena, which has been vacated along with the Marriott for the second round.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met separately with the envoys of the US and Iran on Monday to discuss security and other arrangements for the expected second round of talks.

Pakistan has undertaken elaborate security arrangements along with diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct talks between the two warring sides in a bid to end the conflict.

Naqvi had met with US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, at the US Embassy, where the two discussed the latest regional situation and the promotion of Pakistan-US relations in detail, the ministry said in a statement.

Naqvi informed Baker about the security measures taken for holding the talks, saying that “special security arrangements have been made for all our special guests”.

The ministry added that he was “praying for the success of the second round” of talks.

Baker and Naqvi had also met to discuss “foolproof” security measures on April 9, two days before the US delegation landed in Pakistan for the first round of talks.

According to a statement, Naqvi discussed “arrangements for a second round of Islamabad Talks” with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, telling him that the preparations were complete.

“Foolproof security arrangements have been made for foreign delegations,” Naqvi told Moghadam.

Naqvi also highlighted diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict and emphasised “the need for a sustainable solution through diplomatic and negotiation channels to reduce tensions.”

“Pak-Iran relations span decades. We view [these] brotherly relations with an eye of esteem,” Naqvi said, adding that Pakistan was in favour of “resolving the US-Iran conflict through negotiations”.

He also said the enduring solution to the conflict is the guarantor of the region’s stability and peace.

More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad.

So far, there is no change in Trump’s announcement on Sunday that his team would land in Islamabad.

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan – They will be there tomorrow evening (Monday), for Negotiations,” he posted on Truth Social.

Last time, Vice President JD Vance led the talks while Ghalibaf led the Iranian side.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over the telephone and discussed the current situation in the region.

Dar “emphasised the need for continued dialogue and engagement as essential to resolving the current issues as soon as possible for promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond,” said a statement.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dialled Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian late Sunday and reaffirmed his country’s “sincere” efforts to advance regional peace and security.

Sharif apprised the Iranian President about his recent engagements with several world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye.

These interactions were most helpful in building consensus in support of a sustained process of dialogue and diplomacy, aimed at bringing lasting peace to the war-ravaged region, he said.

Sharif assured that Pakistan would “remain fully committed to its honest and sincere efforts to advance regional peace and security.”

PTI