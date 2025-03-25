Seoul: Wildfires in South Korea’s southeastern county of Uiseong appear to be getting out of control due to unpredictable strong winds and extremely dry weather, government officials said Tuesday, citing a gradual drop in the area’s fire extinguishing rate.

The forest area affected by the wildfires in Uiseong, about 180 kilometres southeast of Seoul, increased by over 4,000 hectares (ha) overnight to 12,699 ha as of early Tuesday morning, despite all-out firefighting efforts by authorities.

According to the Korea Forest Service, Uiseong’s fire extinguishing rate has moved backwards over the past day, dropping from 60 per cent Monday evening to 54 per cent as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A combination of unpredictable strong winds and extremely dry weather is hampering firefighting efforts there, the officials said.

As the forest fire is protracted, the fatigue of firefighters appears to be building up, they said, noting a firefighter from the Sangju Fire Station was rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon after showing symptoms of dizziness and vomiting during a firefighting operation in Uiseong, Yonhap news agency reported.

Authorities plan to mobilise 77 helicopters and 3,154 personnel to contain the wildfires in Uiseong, as the blaze has spread to the adjacent city of Andong.

Wildfires raging in southeastern South Korea over the past several days have burned 14,694 ha of woodland, caused 15 injuries, including four fatalities, and left more than 3,300 people displaced, the government said Tuesday.

Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong announced the latest extent of forest fire damage at a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul, saying the firefighting efforts are impeded by strong winds, dry weather and other inclement conditions.

The government will mobilise all available resources, including 110 helicopters and 6,700 personnel, Tuesday to contain the wildfires in Sancheong, Hadong and Gimhae, all in South Gyeongsang Province; Uiseong of North Gyeongsang Province; and Ulsan’s Ulju district, Ko said.

Firefighters had contained an average of 88 per cent of the wildfires in the five regions as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the minister said, adding efforts will also be made to prevent the blaze from spreading to residential areas.

Local governments have also implemented various safety measures, such as blocking roads and evacuating residents in advance, to minimise damage from the fires, he said.

Ko noted that a total of 234 forest fires occurred nationwide this year, and most of them were caused by accidental fires by mountain visitors and burning of agricultural byproducts or trash.

