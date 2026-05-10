Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday that Iran has conveyed its response to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia, as efforts continued to sustain a fragile regional ceasefire.

Pakistan has been mediating talks between Washington and Tehran amid tensions that have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and rattled global energy markets.

Addressing an event marking the first anniversary of Pakistan’s last conflict with India, Sharif Sunday said: “Right now, the Field Marshal [Asim Munir] informed me that [we have] received Iran’s response. I cannot go further into details.”

Earlier, Iranian media reported that Tehran had handed over its response to the US proposal to Pakistan, which was subsequently conveyed to Washington.

The ongoing conflict, triggered by the US and Israel’s joint strikes on Iran February 28 and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation, has remained under a ceasefire since April 8.Â

Islamabad hosted one round of direct talks between Iran and the US April 11, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme remain key sticking points in the negotiations.

April 21, US President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire beyond its two-week deadline to allow more time for negotiations with Tehran.

The latest developments come at a time when the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have reported drone incursions into their airspace, while a drone strike caused a minor fire aboard a commercial vessel near Qatar’s coast.

According to an AP report, the latest US proposal focuses on ending the conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and scaling back Iran’s nuclear activities.

Pakistan confirms receiving Iran’s response to US peace proposal

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday that Iran has conveyed its response to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia, as efforts continued to sustain a fragile regional ceasefire.

Pakistan has been mediating talks between Washington and Tehran amid tensions that have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and rattled global energy markets.

Addressing an event marking the first anniversary of Pakistan’s last conflict with India, Sharif Sunday said: “Right now, the Field Marshal [Asim Munir] informed me that [we have] received Iran’s response. I cannot go further into details.”

Earlier, Iranian media reported that Tehran had handed over its response to the US proposal to Pakistan, which was subsequently conveyed to Washington.

The ongoing conflict, triggered by the US and Israel’s joint strikes on Iran February 28 and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation, has remained under a ceasefire since April 8.Â

Islamabad hosted one round of direct talks between Iran and the US April 11, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme remain key sticking points in the negotiations.

April 21, US President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire beyond its two-week deadline to allow more time for negotiations with Tehran.

The latest developments come at a time when the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have reported drone incursions into their airspace, while a drone strike caused a minor fire aboard a commercial vessel near Qatar’s coast.

According to an AP report, the latest US proposal focuses on ending the conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and scaling back Iran’s nuclear activities.