Sambalpur: A staff of the Sambalpur circle jail has mercilessly beaten up an under-trial prisoner when he refused to give money to the former. The prisoner was so badly injured that he had to be admitted at VIMSAR, Burla where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred Saturday night but came to the fore Monday when family members of Abhisekh Behera, lodged a complaint with the jailor accusing his staff of committing the crime.

According to the complaint, staff Smruti Swarup was on duty of the telephone inside the prison premises Saturday night. He asked Abhisekh to give him some money and when the latter refused, Smruti thrashed him.

Later when Abhisekh complained of severe pain in various parts of his body, he was rushed to VIMSAR and admitted at the orthopedic ward.

It has been alleged that the jail authorities were trying to hush the incident up but it came to fore with Abhisekh informing his family members regarding the incident. A relative then registered a complaint with the jailor, seeking justice and action against the erring staff.

The jailor has written a letter to his higher-ups asking them to take action against Smruti, it was learnt.

PNN