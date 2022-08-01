Jharsuguda: An undertrial prisoner fled from the Jharsuguda hospital premises here while undergoing treatment for his respiratory problem in its ward, late Saturday night. The accused Indrajit Sahani, 25, of Bothna village under Madhopur police limits in Bihar gave slip to the jail warder and escaped from the hospital premises.

On being informed, jail superintendent Lakshmikant Dhangda Majhi suspended jail warder Kishore Kumar Joshi who was on duty and lodged a complaint against the absconding undertrial at the Town police station in Jharsuguda. Majhi also issued show-cause notices to two other warders Rajesh Kulu and Santosh Minz for the incident. Police registered a case and started an investigation. A manhunt was launched to nab the absconding undertrial, Majhi said.

Notably, Orient police station officials had arrested Sahani in connection with the theft of a truck from Brajarajnagar area in the district and produced him in court, July 26. Sahani was remanded to judicial custody of Jharsuguda sub-jail after the magistrate rejected his bail plea. He was in jail when he developed a respiratory problem, July 27. Later, the jail authorities admitted him to the hospital for treatment.