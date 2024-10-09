Bargarh: The death of an undertrial prisoner (UTP) at Bargarh Sub-Jail under mysterious circumstances Wednesday has sparked a controversy.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Paika, 26, a resident of Prakashpur village under Ambabhona police station limits here.

According to information, Manoj was arrested October 6th for selling foreign liquor illegally. Following his arrest he was forwarded to court. Since his bail application was rejected by the court he has been lodged in Bargarh Sub-Jail.

He was supposed to present in the court for hearing Wednesday but couldn’t present due to his bad health condition. Police rushed him to Bargarh urban community health centre (CHC) where Dr. Manoj pronounced him brought dead, informed jail superintendent Salman Kujur. After police investigation and getting the post-mortem report, the reason behind his death will be ascertained, said Kujur.

PNN