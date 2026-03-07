Sundargarh: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) lodged in the Sundargarh District Jail died while undergoing treatment at the Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Saroj Rout, 27, alias Bana of Barpali village under Hemgir police station limits. Sundargarh Town police seized the body Friday morning and registered an unnatural death case (19/26).

An investigation into the incident is underway. According to reports, Saroj had been arrested in connection with a murder and was lodged in jail as an undertrial. After he fell ill, jail authorities admitted him to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital February 14.

He was later shifted to Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital the following day after his condition deteriorated further.

However, Rout died while undergoing treatment Thursday night. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem. Sundargarh District Jail Superintendent Jeevan Singh Munda said Saroj was among four persons arrested by police February 9 in connection with the murder of Satyaram Kua in the Hemgir police station area.

The accused were later produced in court, and after their bail pleas were rejected, they were remanded to judicial custody in the district jail.

Munda said Saroj had been undergoing treatment for the last month. He was initially treated by the jail doctor after he complained of illness.

As he was suffering from jaundice and other complications, he was admitted to the DHH and was kept in the ICU February 14.