Bhawanipatna: An under-trial prisoner escaped from Odisha’s Kalahandi district jail by scaling a 20-foot wall, prison officials said Wednesday.

The prisoner has been identified as Jagannath Sabar of Themra village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police station and was in the Bhawanipatna jail for the past two months. He was accused of three theft cases.

Jail superintendent Saroj Kumar Biswal said an investigation is underway regarding how the under-trial prisoner managed to escape from the jail Tuesday night.

Biswal said they informed the police about the incident, and a search operation is ongoing.

This jail is located in the centre of Bhawanipatna town in a busy locality and was built in 1935. Residential areas surround the jail, and NH-26 passes in front of it. Officials said there are CCTVs to monitor the jail inmates.

Two under-trial prisoners, both from Bihar, escaped from the high-security jail on the intervening night of October 2-3 during the Durga Puja celebration last year. Later, they were recaptured from different places.

According to official data, a total of 33 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) and 11 convicts have escaped from custody from different jails of the state during the last five years. About 15 of them are still at large.