Puri: Even though the Supreme Court issued a stay order on conduct of Rath Yatra this year, the Maharana servitors of Puri Srimandir remain engaged in chariot construction with the same zeal and fervor as before.

The chariot construction yard in Puri remains abuzz with activities and the servitors can still be seen giving finishing touches to the chariot. Besides, work on adorning the three giant chariots with new clothes also started Saturday. They continue to believe that their Lord would not let them down and the Rath Yatra will be held.

“It is when the deities adorn the chariots and begin their journey to Mausi Maa temple, we feel blessed. But this year we can’t believe that the Lords would deprive us of their blessings,” said the principal carpenter of Taladhwaja chariot Narasingha Mahapatra in a choked voice.

A chitrakar (painter) servitor Chandrasekhar Maharana still believes that the Rath Yatra would take place. Drawing parallels between the progress of the society and the Rath Yatra, he said, “Nothing is impossible. It all depends on his wish. If he wishes, everything would change in the last minute.”

It may be mentioned here that thousands of devotees and servitors have expressed their grief following the Supreme Court stay order on the festival.

A modification petition has also been filed in the court seeking modification of its June 18 order and permission to conduct the annual event in Puri amid a shutdown in the town. Puri titular king Dibyasingha Deb and Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Saturday urged the state government to move Supreme Court in this context seeking a modification in the order.

