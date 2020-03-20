Chhendipada: The body of an unidentified man was found lying near Ananta slum in Toobe village under Jarapada police limits in Angul district Friday morning. Local residents spotted the body of the man and informed the cops.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The body was later sent for post-mortem. Police said that the man had suffered grievous injuries on his head and face making identification difficult. The man also did not have any identity card in his possession. Police are suspecting it to be a case of murder.

PNN