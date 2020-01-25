Khurda: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted more than Rs 23 lakh from an LIC agent at gunpoint in Khurda town, Friday.

The victim has been identified as Bapuji Maharana, a resident of Kudiari area under Jatni police limits in the district.

According to police officials, Maharana was heading to deposit Rs 23 lakh LIC insurance premium of insurers when five bike-borne miscreants on three bikes intercepted him. They snatched away the bag containing cash from him and fled from the spot.

Maharana has lodged a complaint in this regard with the police following which the officials have started an investigation to nab the looters.

PNN