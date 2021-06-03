Bhubaneswar: A woman’s body was found lying on railway tracks near Gopalpur Balikuda Railway Station on Bhubaneswar outskirts under mysterious circumstances Thursday.

The deceased, who seems to be in her 40’s, is yet to be identified.

According to a source, some local residents were the first ones to spot the body lying on tracks. They immediately informed the GRP about the incident.

Later, a GRP team reached the spot and recovered the body. It was then sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for postmortem.

While the exact cause of the woman’s death is yet to be ascertained, local residents were of the opinion that she might have been murdered by miscreants at a different place. Later, the body was dumped at the railway tracks to make it appear a train mishap or suicide and to mislead the investigation.

Registering an unnatural death case, the GRP has launched a probe into the incident.

PNN