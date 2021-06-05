Baripada: A woman’s body was found lying under mysterious circumstances on National Highway-18 near Krushnachandrapur village under Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district Saturday.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

According to a source, some local residents were the first ones to spot the body Saturday morning. They immediately alerted the villagers who then informed the police.

On getting information, a team from Betnoti police station reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. During preliminary investigation, the police noticed some injury marks on the body.

Locals suspect the woman might have been murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped on the NH with an intention to pass it off as an accident and divert police investigation.

The police said they are on the job of ascertaining the identity of the deceased woman. They are waiting for the postmortem report to reach a conclusion about the cause of the death. A detailed investigation is underway.

