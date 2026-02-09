New York: A distinguished Indian-American maritime executive has been awarded for his leadership in the industry jointly by a UN agency and Bahrain’s leading industry chamber.

Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group Dr. SV Anchan, was honoured with the ACE Global Bridges 2026 Global Maritime Personality For Performance & Leadership Award by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), along with the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Washington-based ACE Health Foundation.

The award was presented at a special event hosted by the Bahrain Chamber February 8.

In remarks at the ceremony, Anchan said he was honoured to stand alongside leaders strengthening connections, deepening partnerships, and building meaningful collaboration together. Events like this inspire all of us, as business leaders, to contribute more, work harder, and raise our respective flags even higher across our industries.

He vowed to continue working relentlessly to transform these opportunities into tangible, real outcomes day by day.

At the event, Anchan recalled his previous visits to Bahrain going as far back as 2001, and the active role he played in the United Nations Oil-for-Food Programme, initiated in the aftermath of the Iraqâ€“Kuwait war.

I had the privilege of supervising the first vessel, and thereafter that sailed under this programme in this region, making my professional association with Bahrain both meaningful and historic, he said.

Anchan stressed that Bahrain acts as a critical link between the US 5th Fleet and the commercial shipping industry to ensure the safety and security of vessels in the region, including the Gulf of Aden.

He noted that Bahrain naturally emerges as a global partner, particularly in the maritime sector, owing to its strategically strong maritime foundation and geographical location, emphasising that the potential for Bahrain in this segment is unlimited.

And I say this not merely because I come from a third-generation maritime family, but because history clearly shows that no nation has achieved lasting economic success without maritime strength as a core pillar. In contrast, countries that have ignored maritime development have seen their global economic standing shrink over time. That speaks volumes of Bahrain’s vision and history, he said.

In a unique and historic achievement last year, Anchan was appointed to the Board of Directors of the prestigious American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association, Inc (the American Club). Significantly, Anchan is the only Indian-American executive to be appointed to the 20-member Board of Directors of the prestigious American Club.

The American Club is the only mutual Protection and Indemnity Club domiciled in the Americas. It was established in New York in 1917 and is a member of the International Group of P&I Clubs, a collective of 12 mutuals which together provide Protection and Indemnity insurance for about 90 per cent of all world shipping, it said.

In May last year, Anchan was formally nominated by Chairman Robert Bondurant for election to the Board of Directors of the American P&I Club. At the Club’s 108th Annual Meeting of its members in June in New York, Anchan was elected for a twelve-month term, along with other directors who had been nominated for election and reelection.

A statement by Safesea posted on LinkedIn regarding Anchan’s appointment to the Board described it as a milestone that reflects both tradition and forward-looking leadership.

This prestigious appointment recognises Dr. Anchan’s longstanding commitment to the maritime industry, his deep expertise, and the trust and respect he has earned globally. It marks a natural progression in a career defined by leadership, integrity, and dedicated service to the global maritime community, the Safesea Group had said.

It is a privilege to be associated with institutions that play a critical role in ensuring safety, stability, and continuity in international shipping – responsibilities akin to those of a statutory body, the group added.

A third-generation shipping and logistics leader, Anchan has over three decades of experience across diverse maritime verticals. He was the first recipient of the ‘Shipping Pravasi Award’, India’s highest shipping honour, and the National Maritime Award for Eminent Overseas Maritime Personality by the Government of India in 2016.

Anchan was also named among the Top 10 Inspiring Leaders of 2022, curated by Global Brand Research & Consulting firm Helin, for his leadership.

According to information on its website, Safesea is one of the few shipping groups that caters to the shipping and logistics requirements of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces, the World Food Program (WFP) and the General Services Administration of the US government.

Founded by Anchan in 2006, Safesea commenced its shipping and logistics journey from New Jersey and is a leader in Ship Owning and Operations (Oil, Chemical, and Dry Bulk), Ship Management, Agency Services, Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and more, the company said.