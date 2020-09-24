Bhubaneswar: In a bid to bring consistency in sign boards, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) notified recently that it will bring a uniform signage plan for heritage spots and business establishments in Ekamra Kshetra to avoid any confusion.

As per provision of the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018, name of a business establishment in the area would be written in Odia language and if required, it can be written in English as a supporting text.

However, presently, different types of signages have been installed in Ekamra Kshetra by various agencies including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) leading to visual clutter and absence of proper interpretation creating confusion among visitors.

Observing this, the BDA in its Comprehensive Development Programme (CDP) 2030, had identified the need to develop guidelines for unified signage designs for special heritage zones. These zones under the CDP included that of Ekamra Kshetra heritage zone in Old Bhubaneswar, Aitihashik Kshetra heritage zone (Sishupalgarh) and Sanskritik Kshetra heritage zone (Dhauli).

“As the Old Town or Ekamra Kshetra of Bhubaneswar is one of the most prominent abodes of Lord Shiva, the Heritage Signage Guideline will bring in a perfect sync with the past and the present as this area is the essence of the State Capital. Similar Guidelines will also be prepared for other special heritage zones identified under CDP 2030 which will bring uniformity in information dissemination and improve the overall visitor experience,” said BDA Vice Chairman, Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Furthermore, the notification mentioned that the colour, font, line spacing, paragraph style, arrows and icons, material and scale of all signs will be historically sensitive to the monument/building and the distinctiveness of the old town area. These signage guidelines will be adopted as part of the BDA (Planning and Building standard) Regulations.

As per the guidelines, six types of signages will be put up at heritage sites which will indicate directions, interpretation, orientation, facilities, business establishments and buildings. Moreover, these signages will be followed for all planning and design projects, building plan approval, building construction, addition, alteration, renovation, display boards, and others in the notified area.

Meanwhile, the BDA which had earlier notified Ekamra Kshetra as ‘No Hoarding Zone’ said that the guidelines will be strictly followed further. While the existing hoardings from all government and private spaces in the area would be removed, advertisement through painting on the walls will be disallowed within the heritage zone.

PNN