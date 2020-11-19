Sambalpur: In a major crackdown Thursday, police arrested nine persons including a minor in connection with the loot of over Rs 35 lakh from staff members of Union Bank branch at Kuchinda in Sambalpur district November 9.

This information was given by SP Kanwar Vishal Singh here. Kuchinda police have recovered over Rs 10 lakh from those arrested. Eleven persons were involved in the heist and two accused are still absconding. They will also be arrested soon, Singh added.

Those arrested were identified as Gobinda Kisan (24), Dillip Bag (22), Biswanath Kisan (35), Amaresh Kisan (25), Sumanta Lakra (26), Chitrasen Lakra (22), Rohita Naik (34), Umesh Sahu (32). Police however, did not disclose the name of the juvenile.

Some staff of the Laimura Branch including an assistant manager and peon were on their way back from the main branch of Union Bank in this city. They had Rs 35,41,000 on them and were returning to the Laimura branch in a private vehicle when the amount was looted.

Following the incident, police formed four separate teams and launched a probe. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the miscreants.

PNN