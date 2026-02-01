New Delhi: As many as 17 cancer drugs, along with medicines and food for special medical needs for seven rare diseases, as well as components used in microwave ovens, will become cheaper following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of customs duty cuts in the Union Budget 2026-27, presented in Parliament Sunday.
However, certain items like imported low-cost umbrellas and ATM Cash dispensers will become expensive due to a rise in basic customs duty. Following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.
Cheaper:
Cancer drugs
Drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes related to seven rare diseases
Drugs and medicines imported for personal use
Key Components for Microwave Ovens
Components or parts, including the engines of aircraft
Solar glass ingredients
Goods imported for nuclear power projects
Capital goods for critical minerals
Costlier
Low-cost imported umbrellas
Potassium Hydroxide
ATMCash dispenser machine and its parts and components
Film & broadcasting equipment for foreign crews
Imported Zoo animals & birds
Fertiliser inputs as Ammonium phosphate, nitro-phosphate fertilisers, and Naphtha
Coffee roasting, brewing or vending machines