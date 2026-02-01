New Delhi: As many as 17 cancer drugs, along with medicines and food for special medical needs for seven rare diseases, as well as components used in microwave ovens, will become cheaper following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of customs duty cuts in the Union Budget 2026-27, presented in Parliament Sunday.

However, certain items like imported low-cost umbrellas and ATM Cash dispensers will become expensive due to a rise in basic customs duty. Following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.

Cheaper:

Cancer drugs

Drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes related to seven rare diseases

Drugs and medicines imported for personal use

Key Components for Microwave Ovens

Components or parts, including the engines of aircraft

Solar glass ingredients

Goods imported for nuclear power projects

Capital goods for critical minerals

Costlier

Low-cost imported umbrellas

Potassium Hydroxide

ATMCash dispenser machine and its parts and components

Film & broadcasting equipment for foreign crews

Imported Zoo animals & birds

Fertiliser inputs as Ammonium phosphate, nitro-phosphate fertilisers, and Naphtha

Coffee roasting, brewing or vending machines