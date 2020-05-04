New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Monday the Delhi government rushed into opening liquor shops. He pointed out that the national capital was still in the ‘red zone’. Vardhan also said it should review its decision in view of huge crowds outside these outlets which increases the risk of spread of COVID-19.

Rush to buy liquor

Many government-run liquor shops opened after over 40 days in the national capital Monday. However, many had to be shut as people who gathered outside the outlets did not follow social distancing norms. Police had to use force at some places to disperse the unruly crowd.

“It would not be right and wise to continue with a decision, taken knowingly or unknowingly. Its adverse effects have already become apparent. The Delhi government should review its decision regarding opening of liquor shops,” Vardhan said.

Vardhan’s concerns

Vardhan also expressed concerns over the relaxation of lockdown norms in the national capital. The health minister said till the time Delhi is in the red zone, minimum relaxations should be allowed. More stringent action needs to be implemented to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

Vardhan asserted that the lockdown has helped in curbing the spread of novel coronavirus infection to a large extent. The doubling time of cases in the country now stands at over 12 days.

“Our graph is steady and our doubling time of COVID-19 cases is over 12 per cent which before the lockdown was around 3 days. Also, India’s mortality rate compared to other nations is less. The recovery rate of patients in the country has also seen a progressive rise,” vardhan pointed out.

According to health ministry data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose Monday to 4,549.

PTI