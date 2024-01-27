Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Home Ministry has extended Z+ security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Raj Bhavan said here Saturday.

The Z+ security cover of CRPF personnel has been extended to Khan and Raj Bhavan, his office said in a post on ‘X’.

“Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon’ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan,” the post said.

The move comes after high drama played out in the Kollam district of Kerala today when Khan, facing SFI’s black flag protest, got off his car, took on the agitating Left student wing members, sat on the roadside and hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A visibly angry Khan accused Chief Minister Vijayan of ‘promoting lawlessness in the state.’

The dramatic scenes were witnessed at Nilamel in Kollam, located about 40 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

“If not, call the Prime Minister. You (pointing his fingers towards the Police officials) are responsible for this, I will not go from here. You are giving them (protesters) protection. You are breaking the law, if not you (police), who will uphold the law,” said Khan, who was seen fuming against the police officials who got around him.

Khan was peeved as the police did not arrest the protesting SFI activists before his motorcade passed through.

Khan said to the police officials that if such an act took place when the Chief Minister passed by, the police would immediately arrest the protesters.

Khan made his position clear that unless the protesters are taken into custody he will not move.

For a while now, Khan has been up against protesters, especially the SFI, as was seen recently at Kozhikode and before that in the state capital.

After sitting there for over two hours, Khan left the place only after the police showed him a copy of the FIR registered against 17 SFI activists under non-bailable provisions of the law.

PTI