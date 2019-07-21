Sajanagad: Lawmakers donned the role of cleaners Sunday when Union Minister of State for MSME and Animal Husbandry, Diary and Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and local MLA Sukant Kumar Nayak picked up brooms to sweep the floor at the Panchalingeswar Shiva temple at Nilgiri in Balasore district.

With the holy month of Shravan already setting in, it is expected that a huge number of devotees (kaudias) will throng the temple every Monday. Hence the lawmakers along with other district administration officials went on a cleansing drive.

A programme titled ‘Swachhata Hin Seva’ (Cleanliness is service) has been launched by the District Water and Sanitation Mission. To promote this programme, Union Minister Sarangi and MLA Nayak got engaged in cleaning the temple.

Among others, Nilgiri Sub-Collector Harischandra Jena, Oupada Block Development Officer (BDO) Pitambar Bhui, local sarpanch and residents were also seen cleaning the shrine.

